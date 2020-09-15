Apple celebrates today’s event with new movie bundle sale from $10

You may have heard that Apple is hosting a virtual event today that’s expected to detail a new round of Apple Watch and iPads. As is tradition, Apple is also launching a huge movie sale as it does each year alongside the event. This time around, notable price drops on movie bundles are leading the way, all of which will become a permanent part of your library. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.
Movie bundles |
- Back to the Future Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Star Trek 10-film: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Lord of the Rings/Hobbit 6-film: $45 (Reg. $70)
- The Dark Knight Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Will Ferrell 4-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Ocean’s Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Rambo 5-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $50)
- The Hangover Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Rampage & San Andreas: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Austin Powers Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30)
- 21/22 Jump Street: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Twilight Complete Saga: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sex and The City Collection: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Saw 8-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Matrix Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Mummy Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Hunger Games Complete Collection: $20 (Reg. $40)
Other notable deals |
- Basic Instinct: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Jumanji: $8 (Reg. $15)
- MIB International: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Tommy Boy: $5 (Reg. $15)
- The Muppet Movie: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Hurt Locker: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Spider-Man Homecoming: $9 (Reg. $15)
- Godzilla King of the Monsters: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Seven Samurai: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Hook: $8 (Reg. $15)
On top of today’s sale, you’ll want to make sure you check out Apple’s TV series promotion that kicked off yesterday. You’ll find a wide range of titles on sale, including big names like Curb Your Enthusiasm, VEEP, and many more. Of course, 9to5Mac will be the place to catch all of today’s Apple Watch and iPad announcements out of Cupertino.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!