Old Navy’s Fall Event takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off totals

Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide with jeans starting at $10. Prices are as marked. Plus, Old Navy is offering an extra 20% off your order with promo code SWEET at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Athletic Taper Built-In Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to $28. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $40. This style is a perfect option for fall and it has a flattering fit that’s also comfortable. It also has a great hem to roll so you can show off your fall kicks. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out GAP’s latest sale that’s offering an extra 50% off clearance items.

