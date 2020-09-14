GAP takes extra 50% off clearance from $10: Jeans, t-shirts, jackets, more

GAP is currently offering an extra 50% off all sale items with promo code ALLYOU at checkout. Plus, GAP is taking up to 50% off sitewide. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for men are the Easy Taper Jeans. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for just $20. These jeans feature a grey wash that’s very on-trend and flattering. This style will pair perfectly with fall clothing including sweaters, jackets, shirts, and more. They’re also infused with stretch to add comfort and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

Another notable deal from this sale is the Women’s Icon Denim Jacket that’s marked down to just $18. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $70. A denim jacket is a staple in any women’s wardrobe and can be worn year-round.

The most notable deals for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Hautelook’s TOMS Flash Sale that’s offering deals from just $30.

