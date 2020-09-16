Aukey’s dual USB-C/A 60W GaN charger drops to just $17 at Amazon (Reg. $28)

STSS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Aukey 60W GaN USB-C Dual Charger for $17.11 Prime shipped with the code 84O2K6UE and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $28, today’s deal saves over $10 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’re rocking a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Air, or even the 15/16-inch, this 60W charger is a great buy. It’ll charge the smaller laptops at full speed while also powering a smartphone. It’ll even power the larger MacBook with ease, as long as you’re not doing any performance-sucking tasks. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you need dual charging ports, but 60W is overkill for your setup, then Aukey’s more budget-focused 30W charger is a great choice. For just $10.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this charger provides 18W USB-C PD as well as a USB-A port to keep your devices powered with ease.

For something even more compact, Aukey’s 18W USB-C PD charger gets the job done. It’s only got a single port, but at $8 Prime shipped it’s a no-brainer purchase. I own a few of these and keep them in my travel bag as it makes it easy to charge my iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch when away from home.

AUKEY 60W Charger features:

Future-Proof Power Source: A powerful USB C charger with Power Delivery 3.0 output and standard USB output to efficiently charge all your USB-C and USB-powered gear

Dynamic Detect: Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, the USB-C port can output the full power of the charger with 60W Power Delivery when used on its own, and 45W Power Delivery when both ports are used together

