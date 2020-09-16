Go next level with Blendtec’s 570 Blender at $199 (Reg. $280+) + more from $30

Home Depot is now offering the Blendtec Classic 570 Blender for $199 shipped. Originally in the $350 range, this model starts at $240 on Amazon right now and fetches a regular price of $280 at Home Depot these days. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and well under the $300+ Walmart is charging right now as well. Including a 90-ounce Wildside blending jar, this is a great way to get a chef-quality blender at home with a big-time discount. The touchpad interface carries three blending settings as well as manual cycles for custom jobs and it’s powerful enough to even heat up soups. The illuminated LCD timer and the included 8-year warranty round out the features here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

(Update 9/16 3:00 p.m.): Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the Oster Pro 500 3-Speed Blender in brushed nickel for $29.99 shipped. Matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly as much as $60, today’s offer is up to 50% on savings and the lowest price we can find. It has a 900W motor, a 47-ounce blending cup, and a 4+ star rating from nearly 200 Best Buy customers.

You can cut your spending in half with the Ninja Professional Countertop Blender at $98 on Amazon where it carries stellar ratings from over 13,000 customers. Or save even more with the $59 Oster Beehive Blender. While these options aren’t quite as professional-grade, they will more than suffice for your at-home meal preparations and daily smoothies. Otherwise, just score a $50 Ninja Personal Blender and call it a day.

Home Depot has a series of home appliances on sale today at up to 25% off as well. Then head over to our home goods deal hub where you’ll solid price drops on multi-cookers, espresso sets, massagers, and loads of furniture offers.

More on the Blendtec Classic 570 Blender:

The Blendtec Classic 570 with Wildside Jar is the ultimate all-in-1-appliance. With programmed cycles that make it easier than ever to create smoothies, salsa, hot soups and more Every Blendtec is professional-grade with some of the most powerful motors in the industry, 1-of the longest warranties in the business and fashion-forward industrial designs that look great on your counter top. Blendtec blenders are the most advanced blenders you can buy. Engineered and manufactured at our Headquarters in Orem, Utah.

