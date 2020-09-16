Home Depot takes up to 25% air conditioners, home goods, more today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 25% off appliances, home goods, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the LG 8,000 BTU Smart Air Conditioner for $243.32. Regularly $300 or more, today’s deal is amongst the best we’ve tracked this summer and beats our previous mention by $12. This model is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, providing you with voice control. You can count on various fan and cooling modes along with enough power to cover 340-square feet of space. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

For a more affordable alternative, consider going with the LG 6,000 BTU model that’s also on sale today at $181.87. Regularly around $250, today’s deal takes at least 10% off competing retailers. This model ditches the smart home functionality, but still brings a remote and enough coverage for up to 260-square feet of space. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on everyday appliances and home essentials. There are plenty of other deals on-going at Home Depot this week, including this notable price drop on Milwaukee’s affordable drill kit. Check out the rest of this week’s best Home Depot deals right here.

LG 8,000 BTU Air Conditioner features:

Cool your home from anywhere with SmartThinQ app. Voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant make changing settings a breeze. With 8,000 BTUs this unit will save you energy and money while cooling a room. We’ve got you covered with Auto Restart, so when storms, high wind or heat waves cause a power outage, your unit automatically turns back on when power returns.

