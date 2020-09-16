CyberPowerPC’s RTX 2060-powered laptop offers a 120Hz display at $843

Amazon is offering the CyberPowerPC Tracer IV Slim Gaming Laptop with 2.5GHz i5/8GB/240GB for $843.11 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,250 but is on sale for $1,125 at Best Buy right now. Today’s deal marks a new low at Amazon and is the best available. Packing the latest-generation Intel i5-10300H processor, you’ll also find the ray tracing NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics card here for ample power to accomplish any task. This laptop offers a 15.6-inch 120Hz 1080p display, which is perfect for fast-paced gaming. Connectivity includes dual USB-A 3.1 ports, a USB-A 2.0, two USB-C 3.1, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 2-in-1 SD reader. Also packing Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, you’ll have ample connectivity here, both wired and wireless. Ratings are slim but positive here, and CyberPowerPC is well-reviewed overall.

Save some cash when opting for the ASUS TUF gaming laptop. Packing a Ryzen 5 processor and GTX 1650 graphics card, this laptop comes in at $799 on Amazon. The main disadvantage here is the lower-end GPU, though you’ll find the GTX 1650 to be plenty powerful enough to play most titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Prefer gaming on a desktop? The ABS Challenger offers the performance of a Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, and more at $650. Down from $800, this is the perfect way to get started with gaming if you’re on a tighter budget.

CyberPowerPC Tracer IV Slim Laptop features:

System: Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Quad-Core | Intel HM470 Chipset | 8GB DDR4 | 240GB SSD | Genuine Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB Video Card | FHD IPS Anti-Glare 15.6″ LED Display | Audio: 2.1 Digital Surround Sound Stereo Speakers

Special Feature: Fully Programmable RGB Keyboard | 1920×1080 FHD 120Hz Narrow Border IPS Anti-Glare LED Display | 720P HD Webcam

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!