CyberPowerPC’s RTX 2060-powered laptop offers a 120Hz display at $843

- Sep. 16th 2020 4:03 pm ET

Get this deal
$1,125+ $843
0

Amazon is offering the CyberPowerPC Tracer IV Slim Gaming Laptop with 2.5GHz i5/8GB/240GB for $843.11 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $1,250 but is on sale for $1,125 at Best Buy right now. Today’s deal marks a new low at Amazon and is the best available. Packing the latest-generation Intel i5-10300H processor, you’ll also find the ray tracing NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics card here for ample power to accomplish any task. This laptop offers a 15.6-inch 120Hz 1080p display, which is perfect for fast-paced gaming. Connectivity includes dual USB-A 3.1 ports, a USB-A 2.0, two USB-C 3.1, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 2-in-1 SD reader. Also packing Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, you’ll have ample connectivity here, both wired and wireless. Ratings are slim but positive here, and CyberPowerPC is well-reviewed overall.

Save some cash when opting for the ASUS TUF gaming laptop. Packing a Ryzen 5 processor and GTX 1650 graphics card, this laptop comes in at $799 on Amazon. The main disadvantage here is the lower-end GPU, though you’ll find the GTX 1650 to be plenty powerful enough to play most titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Prefer gaming on a desktop? The ABS Challenger offers the performance of a Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, and more at $650. Down from $800, this is the perfect way to get started with gaming if you’re on a tighter budget.

CyberPowerPC Tracer IV Slim Laptop features:

  • System: Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Quad-Core | Intel HM470 Chipset | 8GB DDR4 | 240GB SSD | Genuine Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB Video Card | FHD IPS Anti-Glare 15.6″ LED Display | Audio: 2.1 Digital Surround Sound Stereo Speakers
  • Special Feature: Fully Programmable RGB Keyboard | 1920×1080 FHD 120Hz Narrow Border IPS Anti-Glare LED Display | 720P HD Webcam

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$1,125+ $843
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
CyberPowerPC

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide