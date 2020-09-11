The ABS Challenger desktop has a Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, more at $650 (Reg. $800)

Newegg is offering the ABS Challenger Gaming Desktop with 3.6GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB for $649.99 shipped. For comparison, today’s deal has a list price of $800, similar models at Amazon go for $780, and even NZXT’s new lower-powered Starter PC is listed at $699. If you’re wanting a great entry-level gaming rig, it’s hard to go wrong here. The Ryzen 5 3600 is what I have in my personal setup, and the GTX 1650 is a fantastic 1080p gaming card. 8GB of RAM is more than enough for standard gaming and the 512GB SSD provides plenty of storage space for your favorite titles. The best thing about picking up a desktop like this is that you can upgrade it as time goes on with a new graphics card, more storage, or extra RAM whenever you need to. Rated 4/5 stars.

When it comes to gaming computers, today’s deal is among the best pricing that you’ll find for similar models. For comparison, $650 at Amazon gets you a Ryzen 3 setup with the rest of the specs staying similar. However, you can enjoy on-the-go computing with the ASUS VivoBook 15 laptop at $600 shipped. With an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop will deliver ample performance away from home.

Looking for other ways to expand your gaming setup? Well, Logitech mice, keyboards, and more are on sale with prices from $14 Prime shipped right now. From the G403 Lightspeed wireless mouse to the G533 wireless headset, it’s all on sale and we’ve got our top picks lined up for you to browse right here.

ABS Challenger Gaming Desktop features:

