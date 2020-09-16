Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, Callaway, more

- Sep. 16th 2020 9:49 am ET

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, Callaway, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Boost your workouts this fall with the ASICS Levitate 3 Running Shoes that are currently on sale for $100, which is $50 off the going rate. These shoes were designed for support and comfort with a cushioned insole and padding throughout the base. It’s also available in four color options and over half of the reviewers left a 5 star rating. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to update your outerwear for this fall and winter with Backcountry’s Bargain Bin Sale that’s offering up to 60% off top brands.

