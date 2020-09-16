Hautelook’s Golf Sale takes up to 65% off Oakley, Callaway, TailorByrd, more

For 3-days only, The Hautelook Men’s Golf Sale takes up to 65% off Oakley, Callaway, TailorByrd, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. The Oakley Gravity Performance Polo Shirt is currently on sale for $27 and originally was priced at $65. This polo shirt is stylish and functional for your golf events. It’s infused with stretch to promote a great swing and the material is sweat-wicking for added comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Callaway Fine Line Stripe Polo Shirt is currently marked down to $30. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $70. It also has a fashionable logo on the sleeve that stands out.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!