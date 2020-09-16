ORIA’s 86-in-1 precision tool kit returns to $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $37)

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 86-in-1 Magnetic Precision Screwdriver Set for $22.19 Prime shipped with the code HA21XTAXTA at checkout. Down from its $37 going rate, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. When it comes to replacing the RAM in your Mac mini, or doing any other type of computer maintenance task, having the right tool for the job is crucial. ORIA’s 86-in-1 kit ensures you’ll have the perfect bit for just about any job, thanks to how many different options it includes. The unique bag keeps things neat and tidy. Inside, there are more than just screwdrivers, as ORIA includes spudgers, pry tools, tweezers, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Even if you already own a precision screwdriver set, everyone should have the iFixit Anti-static Project Tray. Amazon offers it for just $7 Prime shipped, making it budget-friendly enough that it’s an easy buy before your next project.

However, those just starting out might want to consider this 6-piece precision screwdriver set. It comes in at just $5 Prime shipped, making it a great deal for those on a tighter budget. Plus, it still includes the necessities you’ll need to begin repairing or upgrading tech around your home.

ORIA 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

Durable Portable Nylon Bag : Professional portable hardware tools with perfect weight & compact design for easy carry. The tools in the bag made of durable nylon will be carried home and out for various uses easily.

Multi-Magnetic Screwdriver Set : 86 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set have more tools, which includes utility knife, Anti-Static tweezers, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudgers, SIM card shells, Magnetizing and demagnetizing tool, etc.

High Quality & Well Perform : These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56, you can use it for long time. The non-slip driver in the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum, and cover with the Silica gel, it also with a ball bearing mounted swivel top.

