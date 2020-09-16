OtterBox, one of the most well-known case companies, just announced its cases for the all-new iPad 8th generation and iPad Air (4th generation.) These new cases, which include the Defender, Defender Pro, Symmetry Series 360, uniVERSE, or React Series, ensuring that you can keep your brand-new iPad or iPad Air safe from anything life throws at it. OtterBox is also launching its Amplify Glass for and iPad Air, keeping your display in tip-top shape.

OtterBox protects your brand-new iPad Air with cases and screen protectors

OtterBox’s latest launch is a series of cases and screen protectors for Apple’s latest iPad Air. Leading the way is the well-known Defender and Defender Pro, both offering ample protection from drops, scratches, and other impacts that may happen to your tablet. Like before, the Defender and Defender Pro cases offer full-body coverage thanks to a removable shell that protects the screen. When you’re actually using the iPad, there’s a plastic sheet over the display to keep it nice and safe.

Taking things up a notch is the Symmetry Series 360, which delivers full-body protection without having to have the bulky removable outer shell. You’ll find no built-in screen protector here, though adding OtterBox’s Amplify Glass to the mix will keep your display nice and fresh. The Symmetry Series 360 offers another benefit over the Defender/Pro, as it can hold the iPad in various angles for different tasks.

All three of OtterBox’s new cases for iPad Air will cost $89.95, while the Amplify Glass will run $59.95.

Your new iPad deserves an OtterBox case to stay safe

If you’re opting for Apple’s more budget-focused iPad this time around, OtterBox still has cases to keep you safe. The Symmetry Series Clear Case is great if you want something simple, but the uniVERSE offers better protection overall. These cases are fairly similar, though the Symmetry has a built-in holder for Apple Pencil should that be something you’re after.

On a tighter budget? Well, the React Series delivers ample protection for less, given that it comes in at $30 below the other two cases mentioned above. It lacks features like a built-in Apple Pencil holder or a more rugged design, though it’ll still protect your new investment much more than if there was no case at all.

The OtterBox Symmetry Series and uniVERSE case for iPad will cost $79.95, though the React will only set you back $49.95.

