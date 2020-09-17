Amazon workout bench and TheraBand sales start from just $5 (Up to 27% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 27% off Finer Form weight benches and up to 20% off TheraBand workout gear. One standout via the official Woot Amazon storefront is the Finer Form Gym Quality Foldable Flat Bench at $109.99 shipped. Selling for up at $150 over the last few months, and currently fetching as much direct, today’s deal is nearly 30% off and the lowest price we can find. Alongside the 1,000-pound weight capacity, it is built from “high-grade” steel with a scratch-resistant powder coating. This model is designed to be able to fold-up for easy storage in smaller spaces and features a 3-inch cushion pad along the top. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. More workout gear deals from $5 below.

You’ll also find a great deal on the Finer Form Sit Up Bench today as well if you’re looking for a specialty model. But for something in the flat category for even less, take a look at the Marcy Flat Utility 600-lbs Capacity Weight Bench to save some cash. It carries stellar ratings and comes in at $80.

Speaking of workout and fitness gear, Amazon is also offering 20% off TheraBand fitness products and accessories from $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. There’s some great deals on physio tape and similar products as well as the TheraBand Resistance Band Set at $10.05. Regularly closer to $15, this set includes “three color-coded resistance levels” and is now at the lowest price we have tracked since this kind of gear became very hard to get due to COVID-19. Rated 4+ stars from thousands and be sure to browse through the rest of the Gold Box TheraBand sale right here.

More on the Finer Form Foldable Flat Bench:

Folding Exercise Bench Built from High Grade Steel with Scratch Resistant Powder-coated Finish to Stand up to the Hardest Exercise Routines. 4-way Frame Structure Handles up to 1,000 Lbs, Provides Stable Support for Variety Of Workouts. Finally, A Folding Flat Bench With No Wobbling or Shaking! 3″ Thick Comfortable Cushion Pad Provides Consistent Comfort and Supports Your Core for a Variety of Exercises.

