Bose has been a dominant player in the audio market for a long time now. The company has a variety of beloved products, but few can rival the popularity of its QuietComfort lineup. For many, they’ve served as the gold standard alongside Sony’s XM series. Until now, Bose has always steered clear of the gaming market, but that has changed. An all-new Bose gaming headset has debuted and it lets QuietComfort 35 II live on. Continue reading to learn more.

First Bose gaming headset lets QuietComfort 35 II live on

It doesn’t matter if you’re a solo or cooperative gamer, there’s a good chance you know first-hand just how vital having a solid headset can be. For this reason, it makes a lot of sense that Bose sticks with a well-respected formula that has worked well for many years.

The new Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset​ aims not only to pair with consoles, but also to use as a standard pair of headphones. This is made possible by a detachable gaming module that equips players with a noise-rejecting boom mic.

As we’ve come to expect from Bose headphones, active noise cancellation is on board with three settings that include low, high, and off. The new Bose gaming headset boasts up to 40-hour battery life when wired and 20 hours in wireless mode.

By embracing a familiar design, the new Bose gaming headset is nearly identical to existing hardware. This means Micro-USB is still how it charges, a pain point that will arguably turn off quite a few fans.

Pricing and availability

Bose’s new QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset is available for pre-order now with a retail price of $329.95. Its release date is slated for October 13, roughly one month before next-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles will begin shipping. We’ve yet to find an official Amazon listing but expect it to show up on (or sometime before) its official launch date.

9to5Toys’ Take

While many will celebrate the first launch of a Bose gaming headset, it’s hard to overlook the basic upgrades to a somewhat dated form-factor. The major standout I am referring to is its Micro-USB charging port, which I think will lead many to look elsewhere.

It remains unclear if next-generation consoles will natively support Bluetooth headphones like Bose’s new gaming headset, but thankfully products do exist to solve this problem. I am a huge proponent of Avantree Leaf for PlayStation and HomeSpot for Nintendo Switch, an excellent product that I reviewed earlier this year.

