Crosstour’s mini HDMI projector accepts 1080p inputs at $59.50 shipped

Crosstour Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Mini Projector for $59.39 shipped with the code 96F9TVCF at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 35% and knocks over $20 off its regular going rate. You’ll find support for up to 1080p inputs here and the projector displays up to 480p. Though you’re getting a downscaled image, this is still great for game rooms, movie nights, and any other scenario where you could use a projector. Inputs include two HDMI, microSD, AV, VGA, USB, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

Use a fraction of today’s savings to pick up this USB-C to HDMI adapter from Anker at Amazon. It’s available for just $15 Prime shipped and offers you the ability to plug your MacBook, iPad Air/Pro, or any other USB-C device into this projector.

Of course, you’ll also need an HDMI cable. This one from Amazon is braided and supports up to 4K video, making it a great long-term investment. At under $7 Prime shipped on Amazon, it’s an easy recommendation.

Crosstour Mini Projector features:

Crosstour mini projector is a theater set up in your own home. Just enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows and video games with your family in dark. For better sound quality, you can pair the projector with your preferred external speaker.

