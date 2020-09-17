Grab Cuisinart’s Mini Food Processor for just $24 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $43)

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is now offering the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor in brushed metal (DLC-1SSFR) for $23.99 shipped. Currently starting from just under $50 in new condition at Amazon where refurbished units are selling for $32, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and a great chance to score a nice deal on something that will make dinner prep much easier. Featuring a 21-ounce work bowl, this chopper/grinder will make short work of veggies and much more. It has 2-speed options, dishwasher-safe parts, and a “patented reversible blade.” Ships with a spatula and a 90-warranty from Cuisinart. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Black+Decker makes a nice alternative if you’re looking for something even more affordable. Coming in at $18 Prime shipped, the brand’s 1.5-Cup Electric Food Chopper carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon and will provide a very similar experience for less.

If you’re looking for a more high-end solution to your meal preparation situation, we still have Blendtec’s 570 Blender at $199 (Reg. $280+) along with the rest of the discounted kitchenware you’ll find in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor:

The Cuisinart Mini-Prep Processor is the perfect kitchen helper for your small food preparation tasks. This compact processor occupies minimum counter space yet offers major advantages: more power than other choppers, 2-speed operation, large 21-ounce capacity and several colors to choose from. 21-ounce work bowl…Stainless steel blade with sharp and blunt edges…2 speeds for precision processing…Manufacturer Refurbished 90-day Cuisinart Warranty.

