ElevationLab’s all-in-one Apple Watch + iPhone charger is $45 with our exclusive code

ElevationLab is offering 9to5Toys readers its Battery Pro for iPhone and Apple Watch at $44.98 shipped when promo code 9to5 is applied at checkout. Regularly $100 at retailers like Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. This has long been an Apple store exclusive with today’s offer marking a rare chance to save. This combination Apple Watch and iPhone charger offers an integrated power solution with an 8000mAh battery that’s perfect for travel. This is a great overnight solution if you’re not wanting to tote around extra chargers. Another small, but helpful feature, is the StowStrap that secures your Apple Watch while charging, so it won’t accidentally go flying. It’s received solid ratings so far from Amazon customers.

ElevationLab Battery Pro features:

Integrated MFi-certified Apple Watch Magnetic charger.

Smart high-speed USB out.

Designed to be comfortable to carry in your back pocket and when holding against the back of your phone (the outside dimensions are close to an iPhone 11 for size reference).

StowStrap flips to secure Apple Watch while charging, so you can charge in your bag or purse without issue.

Provides over two weeks of Apple Watch charges, 3+ days of iPhone use with a 8000mAh battery.

