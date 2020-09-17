Home Depot slashes prices on grills, outdoor accessories, more by up to 40%

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 40% off various grills and outdoor tools. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle for $289. You’ll also find this deal at Amazon. That’s down $61 from the original price and the best we can find by $30 or so. This collapsible low-profile grill offers stainless-steel burners totaling an output over 48,000-BTU along with a griddle design. Electronic ignition offers a reliable start and you’ll get 584-square inches of cooktop here. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here for more or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is the Lifesmart Pellet Grill and Smoker for $399.99. You’d typically pay around $500 here with today’s deal beating our previous mention by $50. Drop the price from going rates of other brands and score this Lifesmart model at a significant discount. It offers 760-square inches of cooktop and a digital meat probe for accurate temperatures. Rated 4/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for more deals from Home Depot. Our home goods guide also continues to be a 1-stop location for all of the best deals on essentials for your kitchen, living space, and more. Browse through all of our top picks here.

Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle features:

Grill or griddle, that won’t be a problem anymore. Royal Gourmet® GD401 Premium 4-Burner Folding Gas Grill and Griddle delivers 2-in-1 feature. With the user-friendly design, the assembly work is minimized and can be done in 15 minutes. The combo provides a total of 584 sq. inches cooking area. Featuring four powerful burners, the combo delivers 48,000 BTUs output in total.

