Magic Mesh Hands-Free Magnetic Screen Doors now start from $10 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, Woot is offering Magic Mesh Hands-Free Magnetic Screen Doors in various sizes from $11.99 with $6 shipping. However, Prime members will see an extra $2 price drop at checkout and receive free shipping across the board. You can score the Magic Mesh Deluxe Hands-Free Magnetic Screen Door for $9.99. Regularly $15, today’s deal is nearly 35% off for Prime members and the lowest price we can find. It employs 18 magnets that keep the “door sealed” but also allow it to open easily at a moment’s notice. The no-tool installation is supplemented by a set of included hook and loop strips, as well as wood tacks for easy setup. This one fits doors up to 83- by 39-inches, but you’ll find additional options below for other sizes (and even the garage). Rated 4+ stars from over 6,800 Amazon customers. More deals below from $10.

In today’s sale, you’ll find the Deluxe (mentioned above), Double, Americana, and Garage sizes starting from $9.99 Prime shipped. Sizing is as follows: Deluxe/Americana 83- by 39-inches, Garage 109- by 84.5-inches, and Double 75- by 83-inches. In other words, there should be a discounted option here for just about any entryway in your home.

Even the most readily available and affordable options on Amazon start at more than $10. Just a basic screen window replacement is usually more than this. The only option we can find for less has a fraction of the reviews and will only save you a few cents. If you’re in the market for a quick and easy screen door solution, today’s Woot deals are certainly worth a look.

Home Depot is sending the summer off in style and helping you prepare the house for fall/winter with today’s new outdoor accessory sale. Plus, you’ll find even more deals on items for around the house right here.

More on the Magic Mesh Magnetic Screen Door:

The Magic Mesh Hands-Free Screen Door opens then closes itself behind you, allowing you to walk easily through even when your hands are full.

Magic Mesh can be used as a replacement for a fixed screen door and fits front, rear, interior or exterior, entry, patio, deck, porch, balcony, glass, garage, and even sliding doors.

Magnets along with heavy duty mesh are unique features of our magnetic screen door. The middle seam of the screen door is strategically lined with 18 magnets that keep the best seal and closure but open easily.

Magic Mesh is frameless, durable, detachable, & stores away easily for the off season.

