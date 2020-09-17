Meross’ dual HomeKit smart plug drops to a new low at just $14 on Amazon

Meross Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi HomeKit Dual Smart Plug for $13.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its list price of $19, today’s deal beats our last mention by $2 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Offering HomeKit support, alongside both Alexa and Assistant compatibility, this dual-outlet works with just about every major smart home platform. You can use it to automate things like coffee makers, router reboots, lights, and much more with ease. It’s rare to find a smart plug that’s compatible with all three smart home platforms, so if this is something that interests you, be sure to pick one up. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for the GoSund Wi-Fi Smart Plug at under $6 Prime shipped. The main thing here is that it’s only one plug, not two, and there is no HomeKit support. But, you can easily use this smart plug to automate router reboots, lights, or coffee makers.

Speaking of smart home upgrades, be sure to give your front door the deadbolt it deserves. Kwikset has a conversion kit that allows you to make normal locks smart thanks to its compact design. Plus, at 25% off, it’s only $49 shipped right now, which makes it a killer buy.

meross Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug features:

meross 2 in 1 smart plug allow you to get 2 spaced outlets with one plug. Mini enough but there is a wide place between the two sockets, no interference and more space-saving. Compatible with Apple HomeKit (ios 13+), Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, remotely control your device on your smart phone with the Meross/HomeKit app or just simply make a voice command to Siri/Alexa/Google from anywhere at any time.

