Kwikset’s Conversion Kit lets renters upgrade to a smart lock: $49 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Convert Smart Lock Conversion Kit for $49.13 shipped. That’s 25% off what it’s been averaging and comes within $2 of the lowest Amazon price in months. It doesn’t matter if you rent or don’t like making projects any larger than they have to be, this kit is an easy way to upgrade an existing deadbolt. The exterior part of your existing setup will remain the same with only the interior portion needing to be swapped out. This makes it a solid option for renters that would otherwise have to put the thought of owning a smart lock out of their mind. It’s compatible with most standard deadbolts made by Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, and Schlage. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of Amazon shoppers.

Only a screwdriver is needed to install the kit above, but if you’re running low on bits, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal. Right now you can scoop up Bosch’s versatile 34-piece set for $13.50, an Amazon price that matches the best offer we’ve tracked there in 6-months. Buyers will find not only driving bit, but also some drill and socket solutions too.

Oh, and let’s not forget about SKIL’s 2-Tool Kit. We spotted a $32 price drop yesterday, allowing you to score a 20V cordless drill/driver, jigsaw, 2Ah battery, and charger for $108. Nabbing this set is a great way to expedite the completion of many project types.

Kwikset Smart Lock Conversion Kit features:

Transforms your existing deadbolt into a smart lock in minutes. Replace only your current lock’s interior hardware while keeping the exterior hardware the same. Easily installs with only a screwdriver.

Ideal for renters — keep your existing deadbolt and use your existing keys.

Compatible with most Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, and Schlage standard deadbolts.

