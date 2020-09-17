Nordstrom Rack Last Chance Sale takes up to 80% off Cole Haan, Nike, more

Nordstrom Rack Last Chance Sale takes up to 80% off hundreds of top brands. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Cole Haan Shearling Lined Jacket that’s marked down to $60. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $275. If you’re looking for a versatile jacket for fall, this style is perfect. The shearling lining is trendy as well as the olive green coloring. It can also be paired with casual or business attire. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Eddie Bauer Fall Sale thats offering deals from just $18.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!