Practice your short game all winter: Putting greens from $40 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Abco Tech Golf Putting Green set for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally as much as $100, it currently sells for $70 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked since November of last year. Perfect for bringing the green indoors this winter, this model features three recessed holes, a built-in sand trap (that also catches missed shots), and three gold balls. The underside features a non-slip TPU while the top is designed to simulate a “real course texture.” It ships with a 90-day warranty and carries 4+ star rating from over 100 Amazon customers. Head below for more putting green deals from $40.

If you’re looking for something similar for less, check out the Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries stellar ratings from over 5,400 customers. it is also much more affordable at under $30 Prime shipped and looks nearly identical (same measurements 3- by 9-feet). You won’t get the included balls here, but it will certainly help your case range game through the winter nonetheless.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot putting green sale for additional deals from $40. With your savings, consider scoring an extra dozen balls so you don’t have to keep running after them every three shots.

More on the Abco Tech Golf Putting Green:

Play golf for pleasure and become an excellent golfer by practicing it at your preferred place and time. Its smooth surface gives a true roll and speed. Uniquely shaped putting green with three recessed holes let you practice putting from various positions. Practice for perfection – Do year round practice and master your putting skills, whether you are in your office or home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!