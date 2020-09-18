Always have a 10mm socket handy, this 10-pack gives you multiple options: $25

Amazon is offering the GEARWRENCH 10-piece 10mm 1/4- and 3/8-inch 6-point Socket Set for $24.90 Prime shipped. Down from $30, today’s deal saves you over $5 and more than 15%, while also being the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This kit includes flex, deep, mid-length, standard, and magnetic sockets that are all 10mm in size. That’s right, this 10-piece kit includes five 10mm 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch sockets each, ensuring that you’ll never be without that trusty size again. When working on a car, it seems that every bolt is 10mm and you can never find that socket, so this ensures you can always reach what needs to be taken apart and have a socket to spare. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Can’t find your 10mm 3/8-inch deep socket? Well, this one from Crescent is a great choice. it’s available for just $3 Prime shipped right now and is a great way to either replace your missing deep socket or just have a spare.
But, if it’s the 10mm 1/4-inch standard socket that’s gone missing, Crescent has you covered for just $2 Prime shipped. See, these aren’t that expensive to buy by themselves when misplaced, though if you want an all-encompassing kit the option in today’s lead deal is absolutely what you’ll want to go with.
GEARWRENCH 10-piece 10mm Socket Set features:
- Set includes flex, deep, mid-length, standard and magnetic sockets of the same size
- 5 different styles of sockets ensure you can reach any fastener quickly and easily
- Bright, full polish chrome finish easily wipes clean and resists corrosion
- Magnetic sockets are chrome molybdenum with manganese phosphate coating to resist corrosion
