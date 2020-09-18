Always have a 10mm socket handy, this 10-pack gives you multiple options: $25

Amazon is offering the GEARWRENCH 10-piece 10mm 1/4- and 3/8-inch 6-point Socket Set for $24.90 Prime shipped. Down from $30, today’s deal saves you over $5 and more than 15%, while also being the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This kit includes flex, deep, mid-length, standard, and magnetic sockets that are all 10mm in size. That’s right, this 10-piece kit includes five 10mm 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch sockets each, ensuring that you’ll never be without that trusty size again. When working on a car, it seems that every bolt is 10mm and you can never find that socket, so this ensures you can always reach what needs to be taken apart and have a socket to spare. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Can’t find your 10mm 3/8-inch deep socket? Well, this one from Crescent is a great choice. it’s available for just $3 Prime shipped right now and is a great way to either replace your missing deep socket or just have a spare.

But, if it’s the 10mm 1/4-inch standard socket that’s gone missing, Crescent has you covered for just $2 Prime shipped. See, these aren’t that expensive to buy by themselves when misplaced, though if you want an all-encompassing kit the option in today’s lead deal is absolutely what you’ll want to go with.

GEARWRENCH 10-piece 10mm Socket Set features:

Set includes flex, deep, mid-length, standard and magnetic sockets of the same size

5 different styles of sockets ensure you can reach any fastener quickly and easily

Bright, full polish chrome finish easily wipes clean and resists corrosion

Magnetic sockets are chrome molybdenum with manganese phosphate coating to resist corrosion

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!