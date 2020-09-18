Official Apple cables hit new all-time lows: 2-M. USB-C to Lightning $20, more

- Sep. 18th 2020 7:14 am ET

0

Amazon is discounting various Apple accessories today headlined by its 2-meter USB-C to Lightning Cable for $19.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $29 to $35 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. If you have one of Apple’s latest iPhones or select iPads, going with this cable is a great way to quickly charge up your device with support for up to 96W setups. Not to mention, it will help consolidate your charger setup to just USB-C, which is a good move in the long-term. More deals below.

Next up, Amazon offers Apple’s official 2-meter Lightning Cable for $14.99. As a comparison, Apple typically charges $29 while other retailers start at $25. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s official Lightning cables are rarely discounted, making this a great time to load up on three- or six-feet lengths. Great for tossing an extra cable in your gym bag or the car in case of an emergency.

Looking to save further? Consider going with Amazon’s in-house option. You can grab a cable in various colors for $8. This cable offers a one-year warranty and is made to withstand “4,000 95-degree bends”.

Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable features:

  • Connect your iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods or iPod with Lightning connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) enabled Mac for syncing and charging.
  • You can also use this cable with your Apple 18W, 30W, 61W, or 96W USB-C Power Adapter to charge your iOS device, and even take advantage of the fast-charging feature.
  • 2 meter in length

Apple

