Banana Republic Factory Friends + Family Sale takes extra 40% off from $10

- Sep. 18th 2020 11:45 am ET

0

Banana Republic Factory’s Friends and Family Event takes an extra 40% off everything with promo code BRFACTORY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Slim-Fit Travel Jeans that are a great style for fall. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find them for just $29. These jeans are available in an array of fun color options and they’re easy to dress up or down. Designed to hold their shape, this style is infused with stretch for added comfort and perfect for everyday wear. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Banana Republic Factory. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Banana Republic’s Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Banana Republic Factory

Banana Republic Factory

About the Author