Save over 40% on a 4-pack of 3,000-lumen solar LED lights at under $6.50 each

- Sep. 18th 2020 3:14 pm ET

0

Enkman (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its 140-LED Solar Outdoor Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code NTKDQ65M and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $43, today’s deal saves more than 40% and drops the lights to just $6.25 each. If you’re wanting to add a bit of light to your home, then this is the perfect way to achieve that. Being solar-powered, there are no wires required here for it to function. It’ll work entirely on its own, charging up during the day and then turning on at night. Offering up to 3,000-lumens of brightness per light, there’s plenty of output here to shine around your entire yard. Plus, the motion sensor ensures it only turns on when needed to preserve battery. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ve already got perimeter lighting covered, opting for this solar rope light kit offers another way to add flair to your outdoor space. Just stick the solar panel in the ground and then lay out the 10-feet of light however you want. It’s entirely waterproof, allowing you to place it anywhere in your yard. At just $19 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation for upgrading your outdoor space.

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup. Today, we’ve got the Greenworks Pro 60V Electric Chainsaw priced from $199, along with other great deals on HomeKit-enabled smart plugs, both for inside and out.

Enkman Solar Outdoor Light features:

Equipped with 140 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3000 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Enkman

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide