Save over 40% on a 4-pack of 3,000-lumen solar LED lights at under $6.50 each

Enkman (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its 140-LED Solar Outdoor Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code NTKDQ65M and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $43, today’s deal saves more than 40% and drops the lights to just $6.25 each. If you’re wanting to add a bit of light to your home, then this is the perfect way to achieve that. Being solar-powered, there are no wires required here for it to function. It’ll work entirely on its own, charging up during the day and then turning on at night. Offering up to 3,000-lumens of brightness per light, there’s plenty of output here to shine around your entire yard. Plus, the motion sensor ensures it only turns on when needed to preserve battery. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ve already got perimeter lighting covered, opting for this solar rope light kit offers another way to add flair to your outdoor space. Just stick the solar panel in the ground and then lay out the 10-feet of light however you want. It’s entirely waterproof, allowing you to place it anywhere in your yard. At just $19 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation for upgrading your outdoor space.

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup. Today, we’ve got the Greenworks Pro 60V Electric Chainsaw priced from $199, along with other great deals on HomeKit-enabled smart plugs, both for inside and out.

Enkman Solar Outdoor Light features:

Equipped with 140 LED super bright solar powered lights and energy management chip, which is brighter than other solar lights on the market. This solar outdoor motion sensor light can provide excellent illumination of up to 3000 lumens, which is far brighter and more cost-efficient than other similar LED solar lights.

