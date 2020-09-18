Even though we shouldn’t, we all slouch while gaming. Oh, you might sit up at the beginning, but before you know it, you’re hunched over and deep in the battle. This, as we all know, is not good for our posture…or health. SCUF is trying to help gamers combat this with the EXO SCUF. Designed to assist both work-from-home professionals and casual gamers, EXO SCUF is built to help improve your posture and enhance comfort while using portable devices, like a laptop, iPad, or console. How does it do this? Well, just keep reading to find out more.

EXO SCUF is built to help improve your gaming posture

I’m sitting like it right now, slouched in my chair at my standing desk when I could easily be sitting up properly. We all do it to some extent, but SCUF is trying to help change the game when it comes to using portable or handheld devices for longer periods of time. With quarantine, and well, 2020, people have spent more time indoors than ever before, with quite a bit of it being used to play games or browse devices on the couch.

EXO SCUF sits on your lap and allows you to rest your arms on it, providing a comfortable way to sit while promoting good posture overall. It’ll be hard to slouch when using EXO SCUF, and that’s exactly what it’s built for. SCUF says that using this unique accessory should “reduce problematic habits and promote [a] safer posture.” You’ll also notice that it “supports the elbows and improves the ergonomic positioning of the spine to keep your neck and joints in a more comfortable position.” All of that to say, EXO SCUF should help your neck and back hurt less after hours of gaming.

“Since our beginning, our mission has been to develop more ergonomic products that not only improve a players’ performance, but also their health and safety,” said Duncan Ironmonger, CEO and Founder of SCUF Gaming. “By encouraging an improved gaming posture, the EXO SCUF helps to reduce tension and stress in the neck, shoulders, and back, while supporting the wrists and elbows to enable unrestricted blood flow to the hands and arms so you can focus on your game.”

Should you really use EXO SCUF?

If you find that you’re frequently engaging in ‘gamer lean’ as SCUF calls it, or you spend hours a day working from a couch or bed, then it’s likely EXO SCUF will benefit you. The CEO of SCUF said that he slouches while reading or gaming, and he personally uses EXO SCUF daily to assist in “reduce[ed] discomfort and [it] help[s] improve my posture.” The EXO SCUF itself is fairly user-friendly. Made from high-quality microfiber, you’ll find it’s strengthened with canvas sides and tactical webbing. The u-shape design will naturally fit in your lap and offer a wide place to rest your hands an arm. Inside, there’s an inflatable bladder that adjusts to how much support you specifically need, tailoring the experience.

Pricing and availability

The EXO SCUF is available direct from SCUF for $39.99, and we expect other retailers to have it available soon.

