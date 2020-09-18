Apple’s latest iPad Pros start at $750 or take up to $350 off previous-gen.

Amazon offers the latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB at $749.99 shipped. That’s down $49 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The larger 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 128GB model is also being discounted to $949.05 at checkout as part of today’s sale from its usual $999 price tag. That’s another all-time low. Today’s deals match our previous mentions, as well.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional deals to save even further.

Those looking to save further will want to consider going with Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro. B&H is continuing to offer notable discounts on 2018 models with as much as $350 off. One standout is the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + LTE 64GB model at $799. That’s down $350 from the original price and matching the best we’ve seen. You’ll miss out on the new camera system featured in the latest models, but otherwise, many of the same specs can be found here.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

