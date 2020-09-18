Make your shop visits more fun with the Flowdeck X Electric Longboard, now $480 (Orig. $699)

In any big city, driving to work is a stressful waste of time. With a range of 10 miles and a top speed of 20mph, the Flowdeck X Electric Longboard makes getting around much more fun. You can pick it up today for just $479.20 (Orig. $699) with promo code “VIPSALE20” at 9to5Toys Specials.

In the middle of a pandemic, it’s nice to have some kind of personal transport. The Flowdeck X helps you get from point A to point B, and enjoy the ride.

Thanks to a powerful electric motor, you can hit 20mph and climb inclines of 15 degrees on this nimble longboard. The battery lasts for 10 miles, meaning you can cross an entire city without charging.

Thanks to a long wheelbase, this board is very easy to ride. It also comes with a remote, which gives you precise control over power and braking. In other words, you don’t need to be an expert skater to ride the Flowdeck X in comfort.

Made from maple, fiberglass, and carbon fiber, the board is also very durable and surprisingly lightweight — ideal for taking on the subway.

The Flowdeck X Electric Longboard usually retails for $699, but it’s now $479.20 with promo code: VIPSALE20.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!