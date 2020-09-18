Ralph Lauren has debuted an all-new Polo Watch collection comprised of four models. Each can be outfitted with a variety of casual and upscale bands. The four Polo Watch designs are distinguished by differing dials ranging from a green to navy alongside two black variants characterized by shiny stainless steel or matte hardware for “a modern appeal.” None of the watches feature smartphone connectivity features, but are instead focused entirely on fashion. Continue reading to learn more.

Ralph Lauren’s new Polo Watch collection boldly bears its memorable logo

While the Polo Watch collection release is new, Ralph Lauren has spent 12 years in the timepiece and jewelry sector. This just happens to be the first time it has offered a watch series that prominently bears its immediately recognizable emblem that captures “the penultimate moment before mallet meets ball during a polo game.”

Each logo on the Polo Watch collection is 3D printed “in multiple layers of color.” Surrounding it are “Luminescent Arabic numbers on a lacquered dial.” The bezel is comprised of anodized aluminum and stainless steel.

No matter which style you end up with, casing will measure 42mm by 12.35mm. Each timepiece is “powered by an automatic, Swiss-made, caliber RL200 movement run at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour and features 26 jewels with an approximate 38-hour power reserve.”

Recent smartwatch releases have ushered in all sorts of strap designs, but Ralph Lauren manages to go unique places with its cotton madras bands. Outside of these you’ll find staples frequently found throughout other watch collections ranging from stainless steel brackets to textured leather.

‘I called it Polo because it had a sensibility that was sporty and international. It was sophisticated and stylish. Polo had an imagery that represented a lifestyle, and style is forever,’ said Ralph Lauren.

Pricing and availability

Ralph Lauren generally offers respectably priced clothing and accessories, but the same is unlikely to ring true for its new Polo Watch collection. The companies timepieces often sell for several thousand dollars, leading us to expect similar treatment of its latest series. The company has yet to offer an anticipated release date.

9to5Toys’ Take

If pricing of each Polo Watch is in the ballpark of several thousand dollars, these units are likely to be owned by few. Depending on how many Ralph Lauren manufactures, they could eventually become sought after by collectors, further increasing their value. It’s up in the air if this will ever happen, but it certainly could given what will likely be a release available in constrained proportions.

