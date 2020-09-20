Grow veggies inside this fall with AeroGarden’s Harvest 360 at $95 (Save 36%)

- Sep. 20th 2020 10:22 am ET

0

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the AeroGarden Harvest 360 for $94.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $150, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount and matches the second-best price we’ve tracked this year. Even though we’re heading into the fall, you can still grow fresh herbs and veggies. Bring the garden indoors with this Harvest 360 Grower. It can cultivate up to six plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting and hydroponic watering system. Plus, this grower includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint to get you started with some essentials. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 760 customers.

Alongside the six included herbs on the lead deal, the Harvest 360 can grow just about anything. So a great way to use your savings would be to grab one of the various seed pod kits available at Amazon to kickstart your growing.

The Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit includes several different types of lettuce: red/green leaf, romaine, as well as butter head and will run you $16. Or there’s the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 which comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes and jalapeno peppers. 

AeroGarden Harvest 360 features:

Grow your veggies with this black AeroGarden Harvest 360 in-home garden system. The light indicators notify you when to add water or plant food for simple operation, while the 20W LED grow-lights imitate sunlight. This AeroGarden Harvest 360 in-home garden system uses water to grow the included gourmet herb seeds for mess-free planting and harvesting.

