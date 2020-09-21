Amazon takes up to 50% off Timbuk2, Fossil, and Osprey bags priced from $56.50

- Sep. 21st 2020 2:40 pm ET

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Timbuk2, Fossil, and Osprey bags up to 50% off. Our favorite is the Timbuk2 Impulse Travel Backpack Duffel for $129.30 shipped. That’s $89 off what you’d pay at Timbuk2 direct and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. This high-volume travel backpack doubles as a duffel, making it a versatile solution that’s ready for whatever is next. A spacious laptop compartment is ready to accommodate 17-inch devices, ensuring any MacBook will fit with room to spare. Its water-resistant bottom boot keeps your gear protected, even when it comes in contact with “unexpected puddles.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale from $56.50.

More bags on sale:

Oh, and if you’re in need of a new wallet, we’ve got you covered. Timbuk2’s Road Trip offering holds three cards and is ready to crack open a beer bottle. It has fallen to $21.50, a price that’s 34% off what you’d typically have to spend. This deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked.

Timbuk2 Impulse Travel Backpack Duffel features:

  • Padded laptop compartment fits laptops up to 17″; Internal compression straps for clamping down clothes; External compression straps for cinching or expanding
  • Water-resistant, PU coated zippers; Daisy chain straps for attachments; Reflective zipper pulls and branding logo; Reinforced grab handles on all sides for an easy heave-ho
  • Water-resistant bottom boot for unexpected puddles; Wipeable interior and exterior for easy clean up; Adjustable and tuckable backpack straps; Adjustable sternum and waist straps with mini pockets for small items

