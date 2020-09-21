Timbuk2’s Road Trip Wallet can crack open a beer: $21.50 (Save 34%)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Road Trip Card Holder for $21.69 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $11 off the typical rate and is the second-best price we have tracked. Not only is this compact wallet ready to accommodate three credit cards, it also has an integrated tiki bottle opener. This paves the way for easily opening a beer no matter where you are. The wallet is comprised of Saratoga leather and features a lifetime warranty from Timbuk2. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timbuk2 gear is reputable.

Another way to plan for a road trip is with a fresh backpack. Right now you can score Osprey Arcane for $41, a price that takes 26% off what you’d typically have to spend. This solution is ready to wield a 13-inch MacBook or iPad while boasting an arguably sleek design. Each of these bags is made from 7.8 plastic bottles, delivering a green solution that’s easy to appreciate.

And don’t forget to keep yourself hydrated. Thankfully RTIC’s Double Wall Insulated Tumbler is down to $10. For this price you’ll garner a 30-ounce form-factor that can keep ice cold for up to 24-hours. It boasts a stainless steel design that offers up a premium look while also remaining cost-conscious at 35% off.

Timbuk2 Road Trip Card Holder features:

A slim card holder that can open a beer

Ultra slim 3-compartment card case with beer tikki bottle opener

Saratoga Leather with debossed TIMBUK2 logo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!