ComiXology’s X-Men Crossovers sale has plenty of Marvel graphic novels from $1

ComiXology is kicking off the week by launching a new X-Men Crossovers sale with various Marvel digital graphic novels and single issue reads from $1. Amongst all of the deals, our top pick and a great place to get started is with Avengers vs. X-Men Collection for $9.99. Down from its $25 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low on a digital copy. Even with Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, it’s still likely to be awhile before we officially see the X-Men enter into the MCU. But this 347-page graphic novel will give you a taste of what to expect with plenty of action from two of the most iconic superhero teams going head to head. Head below the fold for even more.

Other notable deals include:

On top of the X-Men crossovers event at ComiXology, you’ll also be able to save on a collection of other Marvel reads in its Golden Age sale. With prices starting at under $1, you’ll find a variety of old school comics starring Captain America, the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and many other mainstays in the Marvel universe. Be sure to shop all of the deals right here.

Avengers vs. X-Men synopsis:

The Avengers and the X-Men — the two most popular super-hero teams in history — go to war! And in AVX: Vs., experience the larger-than-life battles too big for any other comic to contain! Iron Man vs. Magneto! Spider-Man vs. Colossus! Captain America vs. Gambit! And more!

