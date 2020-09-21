Philips’ full-body men’s shaving and grooming kit now $44 at Amazon (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 Men’s Grooming Kit (MG7750/49) for $43.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Target and closer to $55 at Best Buy, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and one of the best listings we have tracked on Amazon in the last year. This 23-piece all-in-one trimmer features everything you need to take care of your head, facial/body hair, nose, and more. The full metal motor is supported by a Lithium-ion rechargeable battery that delivers up to 5-hours of run time per charge, making this set an ideal at-home, full-body groomer. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You could opt for this more affordable 10-piece Remington Head to Toe Lithium Powered Body Groomer Kit at $28 on Amazon. It carries stellar reviews from over 25,000 Amazon customers and includes much of the same attachments as today’s lead deal, albeit with a less diverse selection of options overall. Either way, you’ll be on your way to a brand new full-body grooming kit. All you need now is this discounted electric toothbrush along with a nice finger/toe nail set and you’re ready to go.

Head over to our home goods guide for additional personal creation deals, household essentials and much more.

More on the Philips Norelco Multigroom Men’s Grooming Kit:

The all in 1 trimmer for your choice of beard, head, body, and/or face hair styling with 23 pieces for all your trimming needs

The DualCut technology offers maximum precision and includes 2x more self sharpening blades that last up to 5 years

To deliver maximum torque and power, the all in 1 trimmer includes a full metal motor and a drive train that’s been reinforced with tempered steel

