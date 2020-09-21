Score a steel RTIC Double Wall Insulated Tumbler today for just $10 (35% off)

Amazon is now offering the 30-ounce RTIC Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Tumbler for $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $14 and $16 at Amazon over the last few months, today’s offer is more than 35% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is a new 2020 low at Amazon. If you’re looking for a high-quality refresh on your daily tumbler, this is it. RTIC’s options are among the most highly-rated out there and can keep ice cold for up to 24-hours. You’re looking at a stainless steel, double-wall vacuum-insulated construction and a 30-ounce capacity alongside the 4+ star rating from over 10,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable option for less. Most similar no-name options start at over $10. However, the bubba Envy S Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler is worth a look at $9 Prime shipped. It includes a drinking straw, but it’s not quite as large and won’t keep your ice cold for as long as the RTIC above.

If you’re also looking to upgrade your daily carrier, we have some great bag deals running right now. On top of this Osprey option at 26% off, you’ll find even more options to upgrade your daily wardrobe and carry in our fashion deals hub.

More on the RTIC Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Tumbler:

30oz. RTIC Tumblers are stainless steel, double wall vacuum insulated. Keeps your drinks ice cold for longer – works great for hot beverages as well. The included shaded Splash Proof lid lets you know exactly how much drink you have. The flip-top closure resists spills and is straw- friendly. RTIC Stainless Steel drinkware is double wall Vacuum insulated. Keeps your drinks ice cold longer – works great for hot beverages. The included all-new Shaded splash proof lid lets you know exactly how much drink you have. The Flip-Top closure resists spills and is straw friendly. Easy to clean. Easy Grip Base – Taller base ensures a better grip

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!