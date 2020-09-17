Osprey repurposes plastic bottles in its Arcane Small Backpack: $41 (Save 26%)

Amazon is offering the Osprey Arcane Small Backpack for $41.20 shipped. That’s 26% off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. It doesn’t matter if you wield a 13-inch MacBook or iPad, this compact Osprey offering is ready to haul either. A sleek-looking design makes this bag a desirable option for many. Each of these Osprey bags manages to repurpose 7.8 plastic bottles and is also comprised of recycled polyester fabric, delivering a green solution that everyone can appreciate. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

On the hunt for something a bit more eye-catching? If so, it’s hard to overlook Fossil’s colorful Sport Nylon Backpack. A recent Amazon discount has it down to $27, which is $41 off typical pricing there. It’s ready to stow laptops in line with typical 15-inch sizing.

And if you’re in the market for a more high-end solution, be sure to peek at Timbuk2’s Spire Backpack. Thanks to a 33% discount, Amazon is now offering this bag for under $50.50. A standout feature of this bag is its inclusion of external elastic straps for attaching everything from water bottles to Bluetooth speakers.

Osprey Arcane Small Laptop Backpack features:

Large J-zip front panel access to internal compartment

Padded laptop and document sleeve (fits up to most 13″ laptops)

Zippered front panel scratch-free pocket and low-profile stretch water bottle side pocket

