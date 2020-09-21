Be ready for turkey season with Cuisinart’s Rotisserie Deep Fryer at $200 off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Cuisinart Extra-Large Rotisserie Deep Fryer (CDF-500) at $99.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $300 at Best Buy, and typically in the $250 range at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $200 in savings and perfect timing to be ready for the upcoming holiday turkey (or any other poultry) season. We love our air fryers around here, but there’s nothing quite like a deep fried turkey or chicken for Thanksgiving or Christmas (or anytime really). Features include adjustable temperature control, a built-in rotisserie (up to 14-pounds of turkey or chicken, etc.), large stainless steel mesh basket with cool touch handles, and a built-in timer. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you plan on roasting the turkey the traditional way this year, take a look at the smaller Chefman TurboFry 2-Liter Air Fryer at $38 instead. This model uses significantly less oil to achieve that golden crispy texture, just don’t expect to be able to get a 14-pound bird in here. But for side dishes and the like, it’s a solid option.

While you’re prepping your space for he upcoming holidays, be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on kitchenware, decor, and DIY gear. You’ll also want to browse through the new Crate and Barrel’s x PATCH NYC Halloween decor line.

More on the Cuisinart Extra-Large Rotisserie Deep Fryer:

Prepare poultry in this Cuisinart extra-large rotisserie fryer. Fitted with a stainless steel mesh basket and integrated cool-touch handle, this fryer can cook a 14-pound turkey in less than an hour. This Cuisinart extra-large rotisserie fryer has a removable oil container that can also be used for water if you would rather steam food. Knob controls; 120-minute timer and adjustable temperature control; built-in drainage system with drain hose; brushed stainless steel housing

