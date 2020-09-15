Crate and Barrel has a new spooky collaboration with PATCH NYC for this Halloween. This collection is full of home decor with scary style and high-end looks. The line is in partnership with design-duo Don Carney and John Ross of Boston-based PATCH NYC. You can scroll through over 200 creepy and fun items in this collaboration, with pricing starting from just $5. Be sure to find all of our top picks from the Crate and Barrel x PATCH NYC Collaboration, and be sure to check out our guide to the best cookbooks for fall.

Crate & Barrel quotes, “We’re wicked excited to partner with PATCH NYC, a Boston-based studio founded by design duo Don Carney and John Ross. One part vintage ephemera, one part folklore frights, this exclusive collection conjures up an inspired Halloween.”

Halloween Decor

Felt pumpkins are very trendy for this season, and Crate and Barrel has styles from just $7. These pumpkins will look adorable on a fireplace mantel or entryway table, as well as on a kitchen countertop. They’re also very neutral, so they can accommodate any space.

One of the most notable items from this collection is the Black Buri Spider. This spooky piece is sure to make any home look ready for Halloween. It can be used indoors or outdoors and comes in two size options.

A Spooky Entryway

Create a warm entry with spooky details by adding the Crate and Barrel Halloween Artificial Hazel Leaf and Berry Wreath to your front door. This wreath is beautiful and has gorgeous fall coloring. It can also be used for years to come with faux details. You can also pair the wreath with the Pumpkin Lanterns to add a glow to your front step.

Another really fun piece from the Crate and Barrel x PATCH NYC Collection is the Witches Brooms Set of 3 Sticks. This festive piece will add a fun touch to any doorstep or you can bring them indoors as well. These broomsticks are priced at $70 and each piece is unique, so no front stoop will be identical.

Festive Kitchen Items

A great way to add a festive touch to your kitchen space is with dish towels. The PATCH NYC Batty Bat and Scary Skull Dish Towels are priced at just $13 and would also make a perfect gift idea.

If you like to cook, especially Halloween treats, the PATCH NYC Scary Skull Measuring Cups are a must-have. These measuring cups not only look adorable but are also dishwasher-friendly and have a large base for easy use. Plus, they’re priced at just $13 as well.

