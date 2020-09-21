UGG boots, slippers, sneakers, more from $35 during Nordstrom Rack’s Sale

- Sep. 21st 2020 12:04 pm ET

The Nordstrom Rack UGG Event takes up to 65% off boots, slippers, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Update your boots for the fall season with the men’s Harley style. Origianlly priced at $190, however during the sale you can find them for $100. These boots are versatile to dress up or down and have a fleece lining to keep your feet cozy during cool weather. They’re also water-proof, which is great for snow or rain and are rated 4.4/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Bailey Twinface Boots will become a go-to in your wardrobe. These boots will pair perfectly with leggings or jeans alike. You can also find them in several color options and they’re currently marked down to $140, which is $60 off the original rate.

The most notable deals for women include:

