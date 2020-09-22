adidas Fall Sale cuts up to 50% off popular gear, shoes, more from $30

- Sep. 22nd 2020 1:02 pm ET

0

The adidas Fall Sale takes up to 50% off sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $100. For men, the Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoes are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $46. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $65. You can choose from four versatile color options and they have a unique lacing system that was created for support. Made with lightweight material and a cushioned insole that’s said to feel cloud-like. Rated 4.5/5 stars from adidas customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals from the adidas Fall Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Eastbay’s latest sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20 to 25% off orders.

