adidas Fall Sale cuts up to 50% off popular gear, shoes, more from $30

The adidas Fall Sale takes up to 50% off sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $100. For men, the Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoes are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $46. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $65. You can choose from four versatile color options and they have a unique lacing system that was created for support. Made with lightweight material and a cushioned insole that’s said to feel cloud-like. Rated 4.5/5 stars from adidas customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals from the adidas Fall Sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Outline Sweat Pants $56 (Orig. $70)
- Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 $46 (Orig. $65)
- Puremotion Shoes $49 (Orig. $70)
- Daily 3.0 Shoes $42 (Orig. $60)
- Questar Flow Shoes $53 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 3-Stripes Crew Sweatshirt $36 (Orig. $45)
- QT Racer 2.0 Shoes $46 (Orig. $65)
- Seamless Tights $54 (Orig. $60)
- Ultraboost SUMMER.RDY Shoes $126 (Orig. $180)
- 25/7 Primeknit Tights $51 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
