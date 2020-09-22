adidas Sport Performance 2-Pack Underwear for $15.60 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the adidas Men’s Sport Performance 2-Pack Trunk Underwear in black for $15.60 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $26, that’s matched with the lowest price in over 6-months. These under garments are perfect for everyday wear and were designed with a tag-less waistband for added comfort. They were also made to not ride up and would be perfect to wear during workouts with quick-drying as well as stretch fabric. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,500 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.
While you’re updating your undergarments, adidas also has its Unisex Running Mid-Crew Socks in white for $11.99. Regularly these socks are priced at up to $18 and they’re versatile to wear with boots, workouts shoes, or casual sneakers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Finally, you can score even more adidas gear during its Fall Sale with up to 50% off select styles. Plus, Under Armour is also getting you ready for cold weather with up to 50% off its outlet.
adidas Sport Performance Underwear feature:
- Machine wash in cold with like colors. Non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Iron low
- The sport performance 2 pack is what you need if you’re looking for all purpose, do anything underwear
- Super soft, stretchy and quick drying
- Plush soft tagless waistband and super smooth stitching deliver superior comfort
- No ride up leg construction keeps fit consistent and prevents bunching
- Double lined pouch for support
