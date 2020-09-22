adidas Sport Performance 2-Pack Underwear for $15.60 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the adidas Men’s Sport Performance 2-Pack Trunk Underwear in black for $15.60 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $26, that’s matched with the lowest price in over 6-months. These under garments are perfect for everyday wear and were designed with a tag-less waistband for added comfort. They were also made to not ride up and would be perfect to wear during workouts with quick-drying as well as stretch fabric. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,500 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

While you’re updating your undergarments, adidas also has its Unisex Running Mid-Crew Socks in white for $11.99. Regularly these socks are priced at up to $18 and they’re versatile to wear with boots, workouts shoes, or casual sneakers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Finally, you can score even more adidas gear during its Fall Sale with up to 50% off select styles. Plus, Under Armour is also getting you ready for cold weather with up to 50% off its outlet.

adidas Sport Performance Underwear feature:

Machine wash in cold with like colors. Non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Iron low

The sport performance 2 pack is what you need if you’re looking for all purpose, do anything underwear

Super soft, stretchy and quick drying

Plush soft tagless waistband and super smooth stitching deliver superior comfort

No ride up leg construction keeps fit consistent and prevents bunching

Double lined pouch for support

