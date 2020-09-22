Apple’s popular Build Your Collection movie sale starts at $5, more from $1

- Sep. 22nd 2020 8:53 am ET

0

Apple is back with a new Build Your Collection movie sale featuring more recent releases and older classics from $5. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. After a brief hiatus, Apple is also bringing back the $1 rental of the week today, as well. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Build Your Collection sale now live

Apple is discounting a host of movies today for its latest sale. Starting at $5, this sale takes at least 50% off the regular going rate with some films going for as much as $20. Here are our top picks:

$5 films

$8 films

$10 films

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Outpost, a military drama starring Orlando Bloom. Regularly $5 or more, this top-rated film has never rented for less.

