Apple’s popular Build Your Collection movie sale starts at $5, more from $1

Apple is back with a new Build Your Collection movie sale featuring more recent releases and older classics from $5. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. After a brief hiatus, Apple is also bringing back the $1 rental of the week today, as well. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.
Build Your Collection sale now live
Apple is discounting a host of movies today for its latest sale. Starting at $5, this sale takes at least 50% off the regular going rate with some films going for as much as $20. Here are our top picks:
$5 films
- I Love You, Man
- Serenity
- The Monster Squad
- Nightcrawler
- The House of the Devil
- The Last Starfighter
- Basic Instinct
- The Notebook
- My Life as a Zucchini
- La La Land
$8 films
- Alita Battle Angel
- Little Women
- King Arthur
- Alien
- The Sixth Sense
- Delivery Man
- Enchanted
- The Chronicles of Narnia
- Ex Machina
- Taken
$10 films
- Scarface
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Titanic
- Gladiator
- Braveheart
- Hustlers
- Shazam!
- The Wizard of Oz
- Troy
This week’s $1 HD rental is The Outpost, a military drama starring Orlando Bloom. Regularly $5 or more, this top-rated film has never rented for less.
