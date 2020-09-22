Act quick and score two Belkin Studio 10W Qi Chargers from $29

Today only, Meh offers a 2-pack of Studio by Belkin 10W Wireless Chargers for $29. A $5 shipping fee will apply unless you have a Meh membership. Regularly $25 or so per unit, today’s deal is a $50 value and marks the best we’ve seen on a 2-pack. With a sleek design and fast 10W charging speeds, you’ll be able to enjoy quick power-ups and plenty of juice for the latest iPhone and Android devices. This particular Qi stand differs from others on the market with a design that allows for landscape or portrait charging, making it easy to watch videos, FaceTime, or check in on notifications. Belkin’s lineup of Qi chargers has stellar ratings across the board.

Studio by Belkin 10W Qi Chargers feature:

The Studio by Belkin 10W Wireless Charging Stand is an affordable wireless charging solution by a brand you can count on.

Power up while scrolling through the web or watching videos with a convenient charging stand.

Universal compatibility for Qi equipped model phones.

Qi™ certification means you can expect a reliable and safe charge, every time.

Compatible with lightweight cases up to 3mm means there’s no need to remove your case to charge, just set your phone on the stand and go.

Qi certified Temperature control to ensures device does not overheat for consistent safe charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!