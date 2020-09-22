Chemical Guys car detailing essentials from $5 highlight today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Chemical Guys detailing essentials. Deals start at $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 20-piece detailing kit for $124. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for around $175 and today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll receive a 20-piece kit here with everything needed to make sure your ride is clean, including 14 different care products along with a foam blaster, wash bucket, and plenty of towels. If you want to take your detailing setup to a new level, this is certainly worth a look. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by over 5,200 Amazon retailers. More below.

Another standout today is the Chemical Guys 7-piece Ceramic Coating Wash and Wax Kit for $53.06. It typically sells for closer to $80 with today’s deal coming in at $15 less than our previous mention. Ceramic Coating provides another layer of protection for your vehicle and helps cutdown on longer washes, as you just need to use water to remove most dirt and grime following application. It’s a great way to put a perfect shine on your ride and save time later. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on Chemical Guys detailing accessories. Deals start at just $5, making it a great time to load up on cleaning essentials for fall. Swing over to our home goods guide for even more deals after you check out today’s Gold Box.

Chemical Guys 20-piece Kit features:

Makes a Great Gift: This kit is the ultimate collection of car wash supplies, and is the gift that keeps on giving for any car buff, truck enthusiast or classic car fan. It contains everything needed to clean and maintain a beautiful shine on any car Foamy Fun: If you love cars, then a clean car brings you nothing but happiness. This kit not only has everything you need to keep the exterior of your car looking great, but it also has the tools to make cleaning your car fast, easy and fun for the entire family. The Foam Gun hooks upto any standard hose, so there are no additional tools or machines required to produce foamy cleaning fun

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!