TOMS offers extra 30% off all sale items from just $25 + free shipping

The TOMS Sale on Sale takes and extra 30% off already-reduced styles when you apply promo code EXTRA at checkout. Note: all sales are final. Orders of $59 or more receive complimentary delivery. For men, the TRVL Lite Canvas Sneakers are a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during this event you can find them for just $42. They’re extremely versatile and can be worn year round. You an easily style them with jeans, joggers, shorts, khakis, and more. You can also choose from three color options that are great for fall and these shoes were designed to be lightweight. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

