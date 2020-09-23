Amazon’s offering kids pajamas from $12 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off Vaenait Baby and Juniors Pajamas and Loungewear. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Modal Tencel Shirring Sleepwear Pajamas in several color options for $14.43 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $19, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pajamas are tagless, breathable, and lightweight. They’re also gender neutral, so both boys or girls can style them. With over 2,000 reviews, these pajamas are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.
Another notable deal from this event is the Cotton Marbling Sung Fit Sleepwear for $12.79 Prime shipped. These pajamas feature a tie-dye print that’s very trendy for this season. Regularly priced at $17, that’s another Amazon all-time low.With nearly 1,400 reviews, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars.
Finally, be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Salt that’s offering up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, and more.
Tencel Shirring Sleepwear Pajamas feature:
- Modal fabric is stretchy, silky , lightweight and luxuriously soft and comfy.
- Super wide waist band makes your kids comfortable and painless.
- Tagless label on the neck helps protect sensitive skin.
- the blend of cotton for breathability and Modal cellulose for strength means enjoy this ensemble for plenty of sleepovers and relaxing evenings to come
- For child’s safety, cotton sleep sets should always fit snugly. Loose fitting garment is more likely to catch fire.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!