Amazon’s offering kids pajamas from $12 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off Vaenait Baby and Juniors Pajamas and Loungewear. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Modal Tencel Shirring Sleepwear Pajamas in several color options for $14.43 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $19, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These pajamas are tagless, breathable, and lightweight. They’re also gender neutral, so both boys or girls can style them. With over 2,000 reviews, these pajamas are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the Cotton Marbling Sung Fit Sleepwear for $12.79 Prime shipped. These pajamas feature a tie-dye print that’s very trendy for this season. Regularly priced at $17, that’s another Amazon all-time low.With nearly 1,400 reviews, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Salt that’s offering up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, and more.

Tencel Shirring Sleepwear Pajamas feature:

Modal fabric is stretchy, silky , lightweight and luxuriously soft and comfy.

Super wide waist band makes your kids comfortable and painless.

Tagless label on the neck helps protect sensitive skin.

the blend of cotton for breathability and Modal cellulose for strength means enjoy this ensemble for plenty of sleepovers and relaxing evenings to come

For child’s safety, cotton sleep sets should always fit snugly. Loose fitting garment is more likely to catch fire.

