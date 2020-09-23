Backcountry’s Winter Sale offers up to 60% off: The North Face, Sorel, more

Backcountry’s Winter Event takes up to 60% off outerwear, gear, and footwear. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The North Face Gordon Lyons Jacket is currently marked down to $40, which is down from its original rate of $99. This pullover is great for layering under vests or jackets as well as comes in several color options. This style is also highly breathable to help keep you comfortable and has large zippered pockets to store essentials. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the latest Lululemon Sale that’s offering deals from $19.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!