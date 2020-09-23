Lululemon offers deals from $19 in new We Made Too Much Sale + free shipping

Lululemon is currently offering new arrivals to its We Made too Much Section at up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find great deals on pants, leggings, jackets, and accessories from just $19. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. For men, one of the most notable items from this sale is the Switch Over Bomber Jacket. It’s currently on sale for $99, which is nearly $100 off the original rate. You can choose from three versatile color options and this style could easily be dressed up or down. It’s also highly packable and water resistant, which is great for fall weather. Styling this jacket is seamless because it will look nice with jeans, joggers, shorts, or khaki pants alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Eastbay’s latest sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20 to 25% off orders.

